Highlights, Photos and Notes: Miami 52, Louisville 45

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' loss to the Hurricanes.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass under the pressure of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass under the pressure of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program could not keep up in a shootout against top-ten and undefeated Miami, dropping a 52-45 decision at home for their third loss in four games.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville falls to 4-13-1 vs. Miami, including 2-6 in Louisville and 2-2 at L&N Stadium.
  • The attendance of 51,115 is the second largest crowd in L&N Stadium history.
  • Louisville honors Teddy Bridgewater, making him the 30th former player to have his jersey honored.
  • Louisville scores 45 points, its highest total in a non-overtime loss in program history. The Cards scored 52 points in a double overtime loss at Army in 1999.
  • Louisville's five-game homecoming winning streak and 3-0 record vs. ranked opponents on homecoming fall as the Cards drop to 61-37 in homecoming games.
  • Louisville allows two touchdowns in the third quarter, its first third-quarter TDs allowed in seven games this season.
  • Louisville allows a fumble recovery TD for the first time since the Wake Forest game in 2018.
  • Miami scores 52 points to match the fifth highest total Louisville has allowed in 27 seasons at L&N Stadium.
  • Louisville drops to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.
  • Jeff Brohm moves to 14-7 at Louisville and 80-51 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Tyler Shough was 31-of-51 passing for 342 yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Shough's 31 pass completions are the most by a Louisville player since Teddy Bridgewater was 35 of 45 in a 36-9 win vs. Miami in the 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl. Shough had his third 300-yard passing game at Louisville and fourth game with 300 yards of total offense. Shough completed passes to nine different receivers.
  • RB Isaac Brown led Louisville rushers with 9 carries for 56 yards, including a 43-yard TD for his fifth score of the season. He added 6 receptions for 23 yards. Brown has 564 yards rushing this season, the third highest total by a true freshman in program history. He trails Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015 and John Brewer who had 573 yards in 1948.
  • RB Duke Watson had 3 carries for 39 yards to go with a 4-yard TD reception, the first TD catch of his freshman season and third TD overall.
  • Watson and Brown both have rushing and receiving TDs this season, making them Louisville's first pair of true freshmen to accomplish that in the same season since 1954 when Lenny Lyles and Bill Layne did it.
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with 6 receptions for 107 yards and 2 TDs. Brooks has his third 100-yard receiving game at Louisville and fourth of his collegiate career. Brooks has his third multi-TD game as a Card and fourth of his career.
  • WR Caullin Lacy had a 100-yard kickoff return TD to go with 4 receptions for 57 yards.
    Lacy had Louisville's first kickoff return TD since Jawhar Jordan vs. Air Force in the 2021 First Responder Bowl. This was the 11th 100-yard kickoff return in Louisville history.
  • TE Mark Redman had 3 receptions for 18 yards and a TD, scoring for the third time this season.
  • TE Duane Martin ran 14 yards for a first down on a fake punt for the second rushing attempt of his career. The other was a 2-yard TD run vs. Jacksonville State.
  • DB Tamarion McDonald led Louisville with 9 tackles, including 6 solo stops.
  • DE Ramon Puryear played in his 59th game, tied for third most on the Louisville career list, and had a career-high 8 tackles while making his second straight start and the 16th of his career.
  • DL Jordan Guerad had his first sack at Louisville and sixth of his collegiate career to go with 4 tackles and a fumble recovery.
  • DL Thor Griffith had his first forced fumble at Louisville to set the Cards up for a TD and added a solo tackle.
  • DL Dezmond Tell had his first sack of the season and sixth of his career to go with 4 tackles, including 3 solo stops.
  • DB Benjamin Perry had his first sack of the season and second of his career to go with 5 tackles, 4 of which were solo.

Gallery:

Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Donald Chaney (21) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Donald Chaney (21) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jaylin Alderman (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) attempts to catch a pass
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) attempts to catch a pass under the pressure of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Mishael Powell (0) and defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Robby Washington (28) lunges for extra yardage
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Robby Washington (28) lunges for extra yardage out of the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (35) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm argues with an official
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm argues with an official during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs the ball
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

