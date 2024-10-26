Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 31, Boston College 27
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Eagles.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading up north for a matchup with Boston College, the Louisville football program was able to storm back from a 20-point deficit, escaping Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 10-7 vs. Boston College, including 4-5 in Chestnut Hill.
- Louisville earns its fourth largest comeback victory in program history, winning after falling behind 20-0 in the second quarter. The largest deficit overcome was 23 points vs. Tulane in 1987, followed by 21-point deficits vs. Houston in 1984 and Kentucky in 2015.
- Louisville wins with a turnover margin of -3 or worse for the first time since a 17-14 win vs. Boston College in 2015, ending a 9-game losing streak in such games.
- Louisville remains undefeated at 8-0 in ACC games under Jeff Brohm when holding its opponent to 30 points or less.
- Louisville moves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.
- Brohm improves to 15-7 at Louisville and 81-51 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 28-of-38 passing for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Shough has his fourth 300-yard passing game at Louisville and fifth game with 300 yards of total offense. Shough completed passes to eight different receivers.
- RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 18 carries for 85 yards and 2 TDs, taking his season total to 7 TDs scored. He added 3 receptions for 17 yards. Brown has 649 yards rushing this season, passing John Brewer for the second highest rushing total by a true freshman in program history. He trails Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015.
- TE Nate Kurisky had 2 receptions for 10 yards, scoring a TD on each catch for his first two scores of the season and pushing his career total to 4 TDs.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with 8 receptions for 120 yards. Brooks had his fourth 100-yard receiving game at Louisville and fifth of his collegiate career. Brooks is averaging 99.9 yards per game and 18.2 yards per catch.
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had 5 receptions for 87 yards, his highest total since logging 110 yards vs. Boston College last season.
- DL Ashton Gillotte shared the lead among Louisville defenders with a career-high 9 tackles, including 5 solo tackles. Gillotte added a season-high 2.5 tackles for loss, moving him up to 7th on the Louisville career list with 35.5 TFLs.
- LB T.J. Quinn also had a season-high 9 tackles with 5 solo stops.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 60th game, tied for second most on the Louisville career list, and had 4 tackles while making his third straight start and the 17th of his career.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Eric Canha.
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X
Published