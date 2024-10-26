Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 31, Boston College 27

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Eagles.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) makes a catch while being defended by Boston College Eagles defensive back Ashton McShane (35) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) makes a catch while being defended by Boston College Eagles defensive back Ashton McShane (35) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading up north for a matchup with Boston College, the Louisville football program was able to storm back from a 20-point deficit, escaping Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 10-7 vs. Boston College, including 4-5 in Chestnut Hill.
  • Louisville earns its fourth largest comeback victory in program history, winning after falling behind 20-0 in the second quarter. The largest deficit overcome was 23 points vs. Tulane in 1987, followed by 21-point deficits vs. Houston in 1984 and Kentucky in 2015.
  • Louisville wins with a turnover margin of -3 or worse for the first time since a 17-14 win vs. Boston College in 2015, ending a 9-game losing streak in such games.
  • Louisville remains undefeated at 8-0 in ACC games under Jeff Brohm when holding its opponent to 30 points or less.
  • Louisville moves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.
  • Brohm improves to 15-7 at Louisville and 81-51 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Tyler Shough was 28-of-38 passing for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Shough has his fourth 300-yard passing game at Louisville and fifth game with 300 yards of total offense. Shough completed passes to eight different receivers.
  • RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 18 carries for 85 yards and 2 TDs, taking his season total to 7 TDs scored. He added 3 receptions for 17 yards. Brown has 649 yards rushing this season, passing John Brewer for the second highest rushing total by a true freshman in program history. He trails Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015.
  • TE Nate Kurisky had 2 receptions for 10 yards, scoring a TD on each catch for his first two scores of the season and pushing his career total to 4 TDs.
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with 8 receptions for 120 yards. Brooks had his fourth 100-yard receiving game at Louisville and fifth of his collegiate career. Brooks is averaging 99.9 yards per game and 18.2 yards per catch.
  • WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had 5 receptions for 87 yards, his highest total since logging 110 yards vs. Boston College last season.
  • DL Ashton Gillotte shared the lead among Louisville defenders with a career-high 9 tackles, including 5 solo tackles. Gillotte added a season-high 2.5 tackles for loss, moving him up to 7th on the Louisville career list with 35.5 TFLs.
  • LB T.J. Quinn also had a season-high 9 tackles with 5 solo stops.
  • DE Ramon Puryear played in his 60th game, tied for second most on the Louisville career list, and had 4 tackles while making his third straight start and the 17th of his career.

Gallery:

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) reacts
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) reacts to his defensive play against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) reacts
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) reacts to his touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) scores a touchdown
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) scores a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) makes a catch
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) makes a catch while being defended by Boston College Eagles defensive back Ashton McShane (35) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals place kicker Brock Travelstead (38) kicks a field goal
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals place kicker Brock Travelstead (38) kicks a field goal against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) dives for a touchdown
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) dives for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks over his play card
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks over his play card during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs after making a catch
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs after making a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux (5) scores a touchdown
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux (5) scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) passes the ball
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) passes the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals tight end Mark Redman (83) tries to make a catch
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Mark Redman (83) tries to make a catch during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) is tackled
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) is tackled by Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (30) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) passes the ball
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Eric Canha.

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football