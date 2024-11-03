Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 33, Clemson 21
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Tigers.
In this story:
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Louisville football program was finally able to get a win over Clemson, marching into Death Valley and escaping with a 33-21 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville wins for the first time vs. Clemson, improving to 1-8 in the series overall and 1-4 in Clemson.
- Louisville ends Clemson's 22-game winning streak in home night games spanning 11 years.
- Louisville wins its fifth road game in program history vs. an AP ranked opponent. With a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25, Clemson is the highest ranked opponent Louisville has defeated on the road. The previous high was No. 13 Southern Miss in 2000.
- Louisville's offensive line holds its second consecutive opponent and fourth this season without a sack. The Cards have won eight straight games since 2021 when not allowing a sack.
- Louisville avoids turnovers for the fourth game this season. The Cards have won eight straight games when not committing a turnover.
- Louisville blocks two field goals in a game for the second time in program history, matching the school record set vs. San Jose State in 1990.
- Louisville reaches five blocked kicks in a season for the first time since 2003 and sixth time in program history.
- Louisville has 9 pass breakups, its most since breaking up 12 passes in a 48-16 win vs. Florida State in 2020.
- Clemson's 102 plays tie a Louisville opponent record set in the Cards' 62-59 win at Wake Forest in 2019.
- Louisville wins its first game in the State of South Carolina in five attempts. The Cards have now won games in 29 states.
- Louisville moves to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, becoming bowl eligible for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons, not counting the 2020 Covid season.
- Jeff Brohm improves to 16-7 at Louisville and 82-51 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 17-of-32 passing for 156 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions to go with 3 carries for 9 yards and a TD. Shough completed passes to seven different receivers.
- RB Isaac Brown led Louisville rushers with 20 carries for 151 yards and 1 TD, taking his season total to 8 TDs scored. Brown has his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. No other true freshman running back at Louisville has had more than two. Brown's 151-yard rushing total is the second highest by a true freshman running back for the Cards, trailing only Maurice Turner's 160-yard game vs. Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. Brown has 800 yards rushing this season, the second highest rushing total by a true freshman in program history. He trails Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015.
- RB Keyjuan Brown scored his third TD of the season with a 1-yard run on his only carry of the game.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks led Louisville receivers with 4 receptions for 42 yards.
- LB Stanquan Clark led the Louisville defense with a career-high 13 tackles, 9 of which were solo.
- DB D'Angelo Hutchinson had a career-high 9 tackles, including 5 solo stops, along with 2 pass breakups.
- DL Ashton Gillotte had 7 tackles, including 4 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, and 0.5 tackle for loss. Gillotte moves up to 6th on the Louisville career list for TFLs with 36.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 61st game to tie Yasir Abdullah for the most games played in program history. Puryear made his fourth straight start and the 18th of his career while logging 1 tackle and 0.5 tackle for loss.
- K Brock Travelstead tied school records for field goals made in a game with four and field goals made in a quarter with three. Travelstead is the only Louisville kicker to make four field goals three times in his career and the only one to make three field goals in a quarter twice in his career.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Ken Ruinard.
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X
Published