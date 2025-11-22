Highlights and Notes: SMU 38, Louisville 6
The highlights, team & player notes from the Cardinals' loss to the Mustangs.
DALLAS - The Louisville football program put together a putrid performance in their final road game of the 2025 season, getting handed a 38-6 beatdown by SMU on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville falls to 0-4 vs. SMU, including 0-2 in Dallas.
- Louisville's streak of not allowing an opening drive touchdown ends at 17 games, with SMU being the first opponent to score a TD on its first possession since Virginia last season.
- Louisville finishes the road portion of its 2025 schedule with a 3-1 record, its best road winning percentage since a 5-0 road record in 2013.
- Louisville suffers it largest margin of defeat since a 45-13 loss at Kentucky in 2019.
- Louisville allows a season-high 485 yards of total offense, the 4th highest total by an opponent under Jeff Brohm.
- SMU holds Louisville to 100 yards passing, its lowest yardage total through the air since passing for 79 yards vs. Kentucky in 2018.
- Louisville is limited to 228 yards of total offense, its lowest output since 188 yards in the 2023 ACC Championship game vs. Florida State and second lowest total under Brohm.
- Louisville loses three November games for the first time since losing four in 2018.
- Turnovers continue to be a key to success for Louisville with the Cards going 16-0 under Brohm when they win the turnover battle but dropping to 10-12 when they do not.
- Brohm moves to 26-12 at Louisville and 92-56 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Deuce Adams was 12 of 17 passing for 94 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions to go with 7 carries for 14 yards. Adams is the first freshman to start at quarterback since Malik Cunningham in 2018.
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. led Louisville rushers with a career-high 52 yards on 8 carries.
- WR Chris Bell led Louisville receivers with 5 receptions for 46 yards to take his team-leading season receiving total to 917 yards.
- DB D'Angelo Hutchinson led all players with 10 tackles, including 5 solo stops.
- DB Corey Gordon had a career-high 9 tackles with 5 solo stops and his second tackle for loss of the season.
- DE AJ Green had 3 tackles with 2 solo stops, including his 3rd sack, 4th TFL, and 4th quarterback hurry of the season.
- K Cooper Ranvier made field goals of 36 and 29 yards, extending his freshman school record to 19 made field goals in 22 attempts.
(Photo via Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
