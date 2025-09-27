Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 34, Pitt 27

Louisville Report

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Despite digging themselves into a 17-0 hole in the first quarter at Pitt, the Louisville football football was still able to capture a victory in their ACC opener, as they proceeded to out-score their hosts 34-10 - including 17-0 in the second half - to win 34-27 on Saturday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville evens the all-time series vs. Pittsburgh at 11-11, including 6-8 at Pittsburgh and 3-5 at Acrisure Stadium, winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2012.
  • Louisville overcomes a 17-point deficit to match its sixth largest comeback in school history.
  • Louisville wins for the second time in 23 games when trailing by 17 points or more at the end of the first quarter, last winning such a game vs. Rutgers in 2007 after trailing 21-3 entering the second quarter. Jeff Brohm was an assistant coach for the Cards in that game.
  • Louisville starts 4-0 for the eighth time in the last 23 seasons and the 14th time in program history.
  • Louisville holds Pittsburgh to 1 of 10 on third down conversions, tied for the third lowest percentage by an ACC opponent in Louisville's 12 seasons in the league.
  • Louisville improves to 20-1 under Brohm when allowing less than 30 points and 15-0 with a positive turnover margin.
  • Brohm improves to 23-8 at Louisville and 89-52 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Miller Moss was 33-of-51 passing for 339 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception to go with his second rushing TD of the season. Moss logs his second 300-yard passing game at Louisville and the seventh of his college career.
  • RB Duke Watson lead all rushers with 14 carries for 47 yards to go with a 3-yard reception.
  • WR Chris Bell led Louisville receivers with 135 yards on 10 receptions, including a 25-yard TD for his seventh career TD. Bell had the third 100-yard receiving game of his career.
  • WR Caullin Lacy had 8 receptions for 95 yards to go with a 2-yard rush and 41 return yards.
  • TE Nate Kurisky had 4 receptions for 31 yards, including a 9-yard TD for the sixth score of his career.
  • TE Jaleel Skinner had 3 receptions for 25 yards, including a 12-yard TD for his first score at Louisville and second of his college career.
  • LB T.J. Quinn had his first two interceptions of the season and third of his career to go with 5 tackles.
  • Quinn's first interception set Louisville up for its go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
  • Quinn's second interception ended Pittsburgh's final drive, clinching the win with 4 seconds left.
  • Quinn had his first pass breakup and quarterback hurry of the season on the same 4th-and-7 play late in the fourth quarter.
  • LB Antonio Watts had his second career interception to stop a Pittsburgh drive at the 2-yard line and added 4 tackles, a half sack, and a half tackle for loss.
  • CB Tayon Holloway led the Louisville defense with 7 tackles, 4 of which were solo stops, to go with his first pass breakup of the season.
  • DT Rene Konga had his first full sack of the season and fifth pass breakup.
  • DE AJ Green had his first career forced fumble to go with his second tackle for loss of the season and a solo tackle.
  • K Cooper Ranvier extended his career field goal total to 7 of 7 with a 37-yarder and added 4 extra points.
  • K Nick Keller matched his school record by making a 57-yard field goal for the second straight week.

Gallery:

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm (right) leads the team onto the field to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back JoJo Evans Jr. (27) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3 ) catches a touchdown pass as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jabari Mack (4) defends during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver TreyShun Hurry (2) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shadarian Harrison (21) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) fumbles a punt reception against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs after a. catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs after a. catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Denzel Lowry (45) recovers a Pittsburgh Panthers fumble during the second quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8) runs the ball as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) chases during the second quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Allen Bryant (26) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Gordon (24) and linebacker Kalib Perry (12) celebrate an interception by linebacker TJ Quinn (34) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) catches a touchdown pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive backs Rashad Battle (15) and Cruce Brookins (12) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball against linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) and defensive back Davion Pritchard (23) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images.

(Photo of

