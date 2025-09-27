Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 34, Pitt 27
PITTSBURGH - Despite digging themselves into a 17-0 hole in the first quarter at Pitt, the Louisville football football was still able to capture a victory in their ACC opener, as they proceeded to out-score their hosts 34-10 - including 17-0 in the second half - to win 34-27 on Saturday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville evens the all-time series vs. Pittsburgh at 11-11, including 6-8 at Pittsburgh and 3-5 at Acrisure Stadium, winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2012.
- Louisville overcomes a 17-point deficit to match its sixth largest comeback in school history.
- Louisville wins for the second time in 23 games when trailing by 17 points or more at the end of the first quarter, last winning such a game vs. Rutgers in 2007 after trailing 21-3 entering the second quarter. Jeff Brohm was an assistant coach for the Cards in that game.
- Louisville starts 4-0 for the eighth time in the last 23 seasons and the 14th time in program history.
- Louisville holds Pittsburgh to 1 of 10 on third down conversions, tied for the third lowest percentage by an ACC opponent in Louisville's 12 seasons in the league.
- Louisville improves to 20-1 under Brohm when allowing less than 30 points and 15-0 with a positive turnover margin.
- Brohm improves to 23-8 at Louisville and 89-52 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss was 33-of-51 passing for 339 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception to go with his second rushing TD of the season. Moss logs his second 300-yard passing game at Louisville and the seventh of his college career.
- RB Duke Watson lead all rushers with 14 carries for 47 yards to go with a 3-yard reception.
- WR Chris Bell led Louisville receivers with 135 yards on 10 receptions, including a 25-yard TD for his seventh career TD. Bell had the third 100-yard receiving game of his career.
- WR Caullin Lacy had 8 receptions for 95 yards to go with a 2-yard rush and 41 return yards.
- TE Nate Kurisky had 4 receptions for 31 yards, including a 9-yard TD for the sixth score of his career.
- TE Jaleel Skinner had 3 receptions for 25 yards, including a 12-yard TD for his first score at Louisville and second of his college career.
- LB T.J. Quinn had his first two interceptions of the season and third of his career to go with 5 tackles.
- Quinn's first interception set Louisville up for its go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
- Quinn's second interception ended Pittsburgh's final drive, clinching the win with 4 seconds left.
- Quinn had his first pass breakup and quarterback hurry of the season on the same 4th-and-7 play late in the fourth quarter.
- LB Antonio Watts had his second career interception to stop a Pittsburgh drive at the 2-yard line and added 4 tackles, a half sack, and a half tackle for loss.
- CB Tayon Holloway led the Louisville defense with 7 tackles, 4 of which were solo stops, to go with his first pass breakup of the season.
- DT Rene Konga had his first full sack of the season and fifth pass breakup.
- DE AJ Green had his first career forced fumble to go with his second tackle for loss of the season and a solo tackle.
- K Cooper Ranvier extended his career field goal total to 7 of 7 with a 37-yarder and added 4 extra points.
- K Nick Keller matched his school record by making a 57-yard field goal for the second straight week.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images.
