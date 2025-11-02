Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 16

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to pull off yet another second half comeback, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to take down Virginia Tech 28-16 at Lane Stadium.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
Louisville improves to 4-6 vs. Virginia Tech, including 1-3 in Blacksburg.
Louisville improves to 7-1 on the season, matching its fifth best start.
Louisville pushes its FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 points to 22 games.
Louisville gains 231 yards on the ground for the 14th 200-yard rushing game under Jeff Brohm.
Louisville shuts out Virginia Tech in the second half, logging its 8th second-half shutout under Brohm.
Louisville has won its last 49 straight games when shutting out its opponent in the second half, last losing such a game in 1996.
Louisville improves to 9-3 on the road under Brohm.
Brohm moves to 26-9 at Louisville and 92-53 overall.
Player Notes:
QB Miller Moss was 19 of 28 passing for 136 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception to go with 3 carries for 11 yards.
RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 16 carries for 126 yards and a TD.
Brown had the 10th 100-yard rushing game of his career, moving into a tie for seventh most.
Brown ran for a 52-yard TD to take his career total to eight runs of 50 yards or longer.
RB Keyjuan Brown had 94 yards rushing and 2 TDs on 12 carries a week after gaining a career-high 95 yards on the ground.
Brown sealed the Cards' win for the second straight week with a late TD run, this time covering 24 yards for the final score with 2:16 left in the game.
WR Caullin Lacy had 6 receptions for 53 yards, including a 24-yard catch for his second TD reception of the season.
Lacy returned 3 punts for 106 yards, tying his total vs. Bowling Green as the eighth most punt return yards in a game in program history.
WR Chris Bell led all receivers with 8 receptions for 56 yards, pushing his team-leading season total to 740 yards.
LB TJ Quinn led all players with 10 tackles, including 4 solo stops, to go with his fifth tackle for loss of the season.
Gallery:
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies coach Phillip Montgomery (left) and Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm chat before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks on before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Louisville Cardinals football helmet is seen before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies safety Tyson Flowers (11) and safety Sheldon Robinson (14) run into the stadium before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Antonio Watts (9) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back P.J. Prioleau (20) blocks a punt by Louisville Cardinals punter Carter Schwartz (39) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) runs after a catch as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Antonio Watts (9) attempts to tackle during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) surveys the fiield during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jojo Evans Jr. (27) defends during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies defense during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs after a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (25) at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) catches a pass as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Emmett Laws (99) tackles Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) hands the ball off to Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kody Huisman (98) applies pressure to Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) as he throws a pass during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jordan Bass (6) attempts to tackle Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Noah Chambers (16) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Brian Bishop (Imagn Images)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat.
He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover.
Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic