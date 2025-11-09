Highlights, Photos and Notes: Cal 29, Louisville 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's hopes of contending for the ACC Championship and making the College Football Playoff have been dealt a crushing blow, with the Cardinals suffering a 29-26 overtime loss at home to Cal.
Team Notes:
- Louisville loses its first meeting vs. California, dropping its record vs. first-time opponents to 4-3 under Jeff Brohm and 17-3 at L&N Stadium. California is Louisville's 165th different opponent.
- Louisville holds California scoreless on its opening possession, the seventh opponent in nine games this season to go scoreless on its opening possession. The other two opponents scored field goals.
- Louisville pushes its FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 points to 23 games.
- Louisville drops its second overtime game of the season, playing an extra period in multiple games for the first time since splitting a pair of overtime games in 2012.
- Louisville falls to 5-7 in overtime games, including 3-4 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville ties a program record with 4 made field goals, reaching that total in a game for the 11th time.
- Louisville gains 351 yards on offense, tied for its sixth lowest total under Jeff Brohm.
- Louisville surrenders 427 yards on defense, the first time this season the Cards have allowed more than 360 yards.
- Louisville allows 350 yards passing, the highest total of the season and third highest under Brohm.
- Turnovers continue to be a key to success for Louisville, with the Cards going 16-0 under Brohm when they win the turnover battle but dropping to 10-10 when they do not.
- Brohm moves to 26-10 at Louisville and 92-54 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss was 20 of 38 passing for 203 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception to go with a rushing touchdown. Moss rushed for his 7th TD of the season, tying Malik Cunningham for 7th most rushing TDs in a season by a quarterback and ranking 8th in career rushing TDs by a quarterback.
- RB Keyjuan Brown led all rushers with a career-high 136 yards on 14 carries. Brown logged the first 100-yard rushing game of his career.
- RB Duke Watson returned after missing three games with an injury to score his first rushing TD of the season and 8th of his career.
- WR Caullin Lacy led Louisville with 60 yards receiving on 4 receptions, adding 30 kickoff return yards to push his season all-purpose total to 1,157 yards.
- WR Chris Bell had 6 receptions for 49 yards to take his team-leading season receiving total to 792 yards. Bell became the 16th Louisville player to reach 2,000 career receiving yards, finishing the game with a career total of 2,041 yards, ranking 13th on the Louisville career list.
- K Cooper Ranvier made a career-high 4 of 4 field goals, connecting from 30, 49, 39, and 49 yards and tying the school record for field goals made in a game. Ranvier improved his career field goal total to 15 of 17. Ranvier made 2 of 2 extra points to remain perfect in his career on 31 attempts.
- DL Clev Lubin led Louisville with 10 tackles, including a game-high 9 solo stops. He added a tackle for loss to take his season total to 6.5 TFLs.
- DL Wesley Bailey had his 5th sack, 6th TFL, and 5th quarterback hurry of the season to go with 3 solo tackles.
- DE AJ Green had his 2nd sack and 3rd TFL of the season to go with 2 tackles.
- DL Jordan Guerad had his first solo sack, 4th TFL, and second pass breakup of the season.
- DB D'Angelo Hutchinson had 2 pass breakups to reach 5 for the season and added his second QB hurry this year and 3 solo tackles.
