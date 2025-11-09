Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Cal 29, Louisville 26

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' loss to the Golden Bears.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's hopes of contending for the ACC Championship and making the College Football Playoff have been dealt a crushing blow, with the Cardinals suffering a 29-26 overtime loss at home to Cal.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville loses its first meeting vs. California, dropping its record vs. first-time opponents to 4-3 under Jeff Brohm and 17-3 at L&N Stadium.  California is Louisville's 165th different opponent.
  • Louisville holds California scoreless on its opening possession, the seventh opponent in nine games this season to go scoreless on its opening possession. The other two opponents scored field goals.
  • Louisville pushes its FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 points to 23 games.
  • Louisville drops its second overtime game of the season, playing an extra period in multiple games for the first time since splitting a pair of overtime games in 2012.
  • Louisville falls to 5-7 in overtime games, including 3-4 at L&N Stadium.
  • Louisville ties a program record with 4 made field goals, reaching that total in a game for the 11th time.
  • Louisville gains 351 yards on offense, tied for its sixth lowest total under Jeff Brohm.
  • Louisville surrenders 427 yards on defense, the first time this season the Cards have allowed more than 360 yards.
  • Louisville allows 350 yards passing, the highest total of the season and third highest under Brohm.
  • Turnovers continue to be a key to success for Louisville, with the Cards going 16-0 under Brohm when they win the turnover battle but dropping to 10-10 when they do not.
  • Brohm moves to 26-10 at Louisville and 92-54 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Miller Moss was 20 of 38 passing for 203 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception to go with a rushing touchdown. Moss rushed for his 7th TD of the season, tying Malik Cunningham for 7th most rushing TDs in a season by a quarterback and ranking 8th in career rushing TDs by a quarterback.
  • RB Keyjuan Brown led all rushers with a career-high 136 yards on 14 carries. Brown logged the first 100-yard rushing game of his career.
  • RB Duke Watson returned after missing three games with an injury to score his first rushing TD of the season and 8th of his career.
  • WR Caullin Lacy led Louisville with 60 yards receiving on 4 receptions, adding 30 kickoff return yards to push his season all-purpose total to 1,157 yards.
  • WR Chris Bell had 6 receptions for 49 yards to take his team-leading season receiving total to 792 yards. Bell became the 16th Louisville player to reach 2,000 career receiving yards, finishing the game with a career total of 2,041 yards, ranking 13th on the Louisville career list.
  • K Cooper Ranvier made a career-high 4 of 4 field goals, connecting from 30, 49, 39, and 49 yards and tying the school record for field goals made in a game. Ranvier improved his career field goal total to 15 of 17. Ranvier made 2 of 2 extra points to remain perfect in his career on 31 attempts.
  • DL Clev Lubin led Louisville with 10 tackles, including a game-high 9 solo stops. He added a tackle for loss to take his season total to 6.5 TFLs.
  • DL Wesley Bailey had his 5th sack, 6th TFL, and 5th quarterback hurry of the season to go with 3 solo tackles.
  • DE AJ Green had his 2nd sack and 3rd TFL of the season to go with 2 tackles.
  • DL Jordan Guerad had his first solo sack, 4th TFL, and second pass breakup of the season.
  • DB D'Angelo Hutchinson had 2 pass breakups to reach 5 for the season and added his second QB hurry this year and 3 solo tackles.

Gallery:

louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jacob de Jesus (21) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) in overtime at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker T.J. Capers (11) and cornerback Jabari Mack (4) in overtime at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Antonio Watts (9) and linebacker T.J. Quinn (34) in overtime at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker TJ Bush Jr. (3) hurries the throw of Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) in overtime at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Jayden Wayne (10) in overtime at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Jayden Wayne (10) in overtime at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with an official during the second half against the California Golden Bears at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) returns a kickoff against the California Golden Bears during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the second half against the California Golden Bears at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the California Golden Bears during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) runs the ball agains the California Golden Bears during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) attempts escape the tackle of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville california
Nov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against California Golden Bears defensive back Dru Polidore Jr. (2) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. California defeated Louisville 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Wesley Bailey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football