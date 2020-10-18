Highlights, Photos & Notes: Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
SOUTH BEND, In. - Louisville dropped their fourth straight conference game of the season, falling 12-7 to the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, In.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the primetime matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville drops 1-2 all-time against Notre Dame and 1-1 at Notre Dame Stadium.
- The 12 points allowed were the fewest against a Power Five opponent since defeating Syracuse 56-10 on Nov. 18, 2017.
- Notre Dame entered the day 13 in the country in scoring offense at 40.3 points per game.
- It is the fewest points Notre Dame has scored in a game since being held to just three by Clemson in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal.
- The Cardinals recorded a season-best four sacks on the day.
- Louisville did not commit a turnover for the first time on the season.
- It's the first time the Cardinals lost a game in which they didn't commit a turnover since Nov. 24, 2018 against Kentucky.
- UofL rushed for just 95 yards on the day, only the second time the Cardinals haven't hit the century mark under Scott Satterfield.
- Louisville has successfully defended three two-point conversions in a single season for the first time since 2004 when the Cards stopped two against Memphis and one against Boise State.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished the day 16-of-19 for 134 yards and a touchdown through the air.
- His 84.2 completion percentage was his highest in his career in games with at least 10 passes attempted.
- Cunningham moved into the top-10 all-time at Louisville for total offense in a career with 4,769 yards.
- QB Evan Conley briefly entered in place of Cunningham in the second half and was the first player to take snaps at quarterback this season other than Cunningham.
- RB Javian Hawkins rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries, but added a career-highs of five receptions and 46 yards receiving.
- TE Marshon Ford caught a touchdown pass on Louisville's opening drive of the second half, giving him a score in three consecutive games.
- Ford is now tied for fourth in program history for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11.
- TE Isaac Martin made his first career start for the Cardinals on Saturday.
- Martin entered with just one career reception before pulling in two against the Irish.
- LB Monty Montgomery turned in a career-best day on Saturday, piling up a team-best 13 tackles in addition to a pair of sacks.
- It was the third multi-sack game for Montgomery in his 18 games with the Cardinals.
- S Isaiah Hayes tallied six tackles on the day, surpassing his previous high of five at Louisville.
- DL Jared Goldwire matched his career-high with six tackles, which he set last week at Georgia Tech.
