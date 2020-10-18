Highlights, Photos & Notes: Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7

SOUTH BEND, In. - Louisville dropped their fourth straight conference game of the season, falling 12-7 to the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, In.

Team Notes:

Louisville drops 1-2 all-time against Notre Dame and 1-1 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The 12 points allowed were the fewest against a Power Five opponent since defeating Syracuse 56-10 on Nov. 18, 2017. Notre Dame entered the day 13 in the country in scoring offense at 40.3 points per game. It is the fewest points Notre Dame has scored in a game since being held to just three by Clemson in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Cardinals recorded a season-best four sacks on the day.

Louisville did not commit a turnover for the first time on the season. It's the first time the Cardinals lost a game in which they didn't commit a turnover since Nov. 24, 2018 against Kentucky.

UofL rushed for just 95 yards on the day, only the second time the Cardinals haven't hit the century mark under Scott Satterfield.

Louisville has successfully defended three two-point conversions in a single season for the first time since 2004 when the Cards stopped two against Memphis and one against Boise State.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished the day 16-of-19 for 134 yards and a touchdown through the air. His 84.2 completion percentage was his highest in his career in games with at least 10 passes attempted. Cunningham moved into the top-10 all-time at Louisville for total offense in a career with 4,769 yards.

QB Evan Conley briefly entered in place of Cunningham in the second half and was the first player to take snaps at quarterback this season other than Cunningham.

RB Javian Hawkins rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries, but added a career-highs of five receptions and 46 yards receiving.

TE Marshon Ford caught a touchdown pass on Louisville's opening drive of the second half, giving him a score in three consecutive games. Ford is now tied for fourth in program history for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11.

TE Isaac Martin made his first career start for the Cardinals on Saturday. Martin entered with just one career reception before pulling in two against the Irish.

LB Monty Montgomery turned in a career-best day on Saturday, piling up a team-best 13 tackles in addition to a pair of sacks. It was the third multi-sack game for Montgomery in his 18 games with the Cardinals.

S Isaiah Hayes tallied six tackles on the day, surpassing his previous high of five at Louisville.

DL Jared Goldwire matched his career-high with six tackles, which he set last week at Georgia Tech.

