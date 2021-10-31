Publish date:
Highlights, Photos and Notes: NC State 28, Louisville 13
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at NC State.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Louisville could not get out of their own ways against NC State, falling 28-13 to the Wolfpack largely in part to their own mistakes and missed opportunities.
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 7-4 all-time against NC State.
- The Cardinals finished with 434 yards of total offense in the game, their sixth game with at least 400 yards this season and fourth straight.
- Louisville rushed for 215 yards, giving it more than 200 yards on the ground in four consecutive contests.
- UofL recorded its fourth play of 75 yards or more this season on a first quarter touchdown from Malik Cunningham to Jordan Watkins covering 76 yards.
- Louisville recorded five plays of at least 30 yards, with five different players accounting for one.
- Marshon Ford, Hassan Hall, Justin Marshall, and Jalen Mitchell each had a play of 30 yards or more.
- The Louisville defense allowed just 44 rushing yards in the loss.
- It is the second time in the last three games the Cardinals have held the opponent under 50 yards rushing (Virginia, 35).
- The 44 yards are the fewest by NC State against an ACC opponent this season, with the previous low being 111 against Miami.
- NC State entered the night averaging 157.0 yards per game rushing.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham ended the night 11-for-28 for 219 yards and a touchdown with 18 carries for 76 yards.
- Cunningham's 76-yard touchdown pass to in the first quarter was his ninth career completion of at least 75 yards. No other Louisville quarterback all-time has more than three.
- Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for yards of total offense, surpassing Dave Ragone.
- Cunningham passed Jay Gruden to move into sixth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards.
- Cunningham surpassed 500 rushing yards, the fifth 500-yard rushing season by a Louisville quarterback (Lamar Jackson – three times, Cunningham – twice).
- WR Jordan Watkins had two receptions for a career-high 83 yards and his second career touchdown.
- WR Justin Marshall finished with three catches for a career-best 66 yards.
- LB Dorian Jones made his first career start and led the Cardinals with nine tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
- DB Kei'Trel Clark tallied a career-best four pass breakups.
- DL Jacques Turner his first career start.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Rob Kinnan.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)
