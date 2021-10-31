Highlights, Photos and Notes: NC State 28, Louisville 13

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at NC State.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Louisville could not get out of their own ways against NC State, falling 28-13 to the Wolfpack largely in part to their own mistakes and missed opportunities.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 7-4 all-time against NC State.

The Cardinals finished with 434 yards of total offense in the game, their sixth game with at least 400 yards this season and fourth straight.

Louisville rushed for 215 yards, giving it more than 200 yards on the ground in four consecutive contests.

UofL recorded its fourth play of 75 yards or more this season on a first quarter touchdown from Malik Cunningham to Jordan Watkins covering 76 yards.

Louisville recorded five plays of at least 30 yards, with five different players accounting for one. Marshon Ford, Hassan Hall, Justin Marshall, and Jalen Mitchell each had a play of 30 yards or more.

The Louisville defense allowed just 44 rushing yards in the loss. It is the second time in the last three games the Cardinals have held the opponent under 50 yards rushing (Virginia, 35). The 44 yards are the fewest by NC State against an ACC opponent this season, with the previous low being 111 against Miami. NC State entered the night averaging 157.0 yards per game rushing.



Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham ended the night 11-for-28 for 219 yards and a touchdown with 18 carries for 76 yards. Cunningham's 76-yard touchdown pass to in the first quarter was his ninth career completion of at least 75 yards. No other Louisville quarterback all-time has more than three. Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for yards of total offense, surpassing Dave Ragone. Cunningham passed Jay Gruden to move into sixth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards. Cunningham surpassed 500 rushing yards, the fifth 500-yard rushing season by a Louisville quarterback (Lamar Jackson – three times, Cunningham – twice).

WR Jordan Watkins had two receptions for a career-high 83 yards and his second career touchdown.

had two receptions for a career-high 83 yards and his second career touchdown. WR Justin Marshall finished with three catches for a career-best 66 yards.

LB Dorian Jones made his first career start and led the Cardinals with nine tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

made his first career start and led the Cardinals with nine tackles, including 1.5 for loss. DB Kei'Trel Clark tallied a career-best four pass breakups.

DL Jacques Turner his first career start.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Rob Kinnan.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter