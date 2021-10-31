Skip to main content
    Highlights, Photos and Notes: NC State 28, Louisville 13

    The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at NC State.
    RALEIGH, N.C. - Louisville could not get out of their own ways against NC State, falling 28-13 to the Wolfpack largely in part to their own mistakes and missed opportunities.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

    Team Notes:

    • Louisville is now 7-4 all-time against NC State.
    • The Cardinals finished with 434 yards of total offense in the game, their sixth game with at least 400 yards this season and fourth straight.
    • Louisville rushed for 215 yards, giving it more than 200 yards on the ground in four consecutive contests.
    • UofL recorded its fourth play of 75 yards or more this season on a first quarter touchdown from Malik Cunningham to Jordan Watkins covering 76 yards.
    • Louisville recorded five plays of at least 30 yards, with five different players accounting for one.
      • Marshon Ford, Hassan Hall, Justin Marshall, and Jalen Mitchell each had a play of 30 yards or more.
    • The Louisville defense allowed just 44 rushing yards in the loss.
      • It is the second time in the last three games the Cardinals have held the opponent under 50 yards rushing (Virginia, 35).
      • The 44 yards are the fewest by NC State against an ACC opponent this season, with the previous low being 111 against Miami.
      • NC State entered the night averaging 157.0 yards per game rushing.

    Player Notes:

    • QB Malik Cunningham ended the night 11-for-28 for 219 yards and a touchdown with 18 carries for 76 yards.
      • Cunningham's 76-yard touchdown pass to in the first quarter was his ninth career completion of at least 75 yards. No other Louisville quarterback all-time has more than three.
      • Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for yards of total offense, surpassing Dave Ragone.
      • Cunningham passed Jay Gruden to move into sixth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards.
      • Cunningham surpassed 500 rushing yards, the fifth 500-yard rushing season by a Louisville quarterback (Lamar Jackson – three times, Cunningham – twice).
    • WR Jordan Watkins had two receptions for a career-high 83 yards and his second career touchdown.
    • WR Justin Marshall finished with three catches for a career-best 66 yards.
    • LB Dorian Jones made his first career start and led the Cardinals with nine tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
    • DB Kei'Trel Clark tallied a career-best four pass breakups.
    • DL Jacques Turner his first career start.

    NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Rob Kinnan.

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

