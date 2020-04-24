Louisville Report
The extensive history between Louisville Football & the New York Jets

Matthew McGavic

On Thursday night, the New York Jets selected former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He became Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the 16th first round pick in program history.

It was also another chapter added to the extensive history that the organization has with former University of Louisville football players.

Becton is the sixth player in school history to be drafted by the Jets, following Browning Nagle (1991), Kerry Rhodes (2005), Bilal Powell (2011), Calvin Pryor (2014) and Lorenzo Mauldin (2015). In fact, over the last 10 years, no NFL team has drafted more former Cards than Gang Green.

The Jets are also tied with the Cardinals, Bengals and Dolphins for fourth-most UofL players selected in NFL Draft history. Only the 49ers (7), Packers (8) and Steelers (9) have drafted more.

Beyond the draft, New York also seemingly loves to acquire former Cards via trades or free agency. They have had 13 former Cards played at least one regular season game, ranking third behind only the Bears and Redskins with 15.

List of former Louisville players who have played for NYJ

Player
Position
Years Played with Jets

Josh Bellamy

Wide Receiver

2019-Present

James Burgess

Linebacker

2019-Present

Lorenzo Mauldin

Linebacker

2015-17

Calvin Pryor

Safety

2014-16

Breno Giacomini

Offensive Tackle

2014-16

Matt Simms

Quarterback

2012-14

Bilal Powell

Running Back

2011-19

Kerry Rhodes

Safety

2005-09

John Bock

Center

1995

Browning Nagle

Quarterback

1991-93

Pete McCartney

Offensive Tackle

1987

Steve Reese

Linebacker

1974-75

Matt Simms

Linebacker

1968-69

The Jets also have the honor of having the most former Cardinals on a single NFL roster at once with four in 2016. Breno Giacomini, Lorenzo Mauldin, Bilal Powell and Calvin Pryor all suited up for New York that season.

