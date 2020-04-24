The extensive history between Louisville Football & the New York Jets

On Thursday night, the New York Jets selected former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He became Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the 16th first round pick in program history.

It was also another chapter added to the extensive history that the organization has with former University of Louisville football players.

Becton is the sixth player in school history to be drafted by the Jets, following Browning Nagle (1991), Kerry Rhodes (2005), Bilal Powell (2011), Calvin Pryor (2014) and Lorenzo Mauldin (2015). In fact, over the last 10 years, no NFL team has drafted more former Cards than Gang Green.

The Jets are also tied with the Cardinals, Bengals and Dolphins for fourth-most UofL players selected in NFL Draft history. Only the 49ers (7), Packers (8) and Steelers (9) have drafted more.

Beyond the draft, New York also seemingly loves to acquire former Cards via trades or free agency. They have had 13 former Cards played at least one regular season game, ranking third behind only the Bears and Redskins with 15.

List of former Louisville players who have played for NYJ

Player Position Years Played with Jets Josh Bellamy Wide Receiver 2019-Present James Burgess Linebacker 2019-Present Lorenzo Mauldin Linebacker 2015-17 Calvin Pryor Safety 2014-16 Breno Giacomini Offensive Tackle 2014-16 Matt Simms Quarterback 2012-14 Bilal Powell Running Back 2011-19 Kerry Rhodes Safety 2005-09 John Bock Center 1995 Browning Nagle Quarterback 1991-93 Pete McCartney Offensive Tackle 1987 Steve Reese Linebacker 1974-75 Matt Simms Linebacker 1968-69

The Jets also have the honor of having the most former Cardinals on a single NFL roster at once with four in 2016. Breno Giacomini, Lorenzo Mauldin, Bilal Powell and Calvin Pryor all suited up for New York that season.

