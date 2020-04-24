The extensive history between Louisville Football & the New York Jets
Matthew McGavic
On Thursday night, the New York Jets selected former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He became Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the 16th first round pick in program history.
It was also another chapter added to the extensive history that the organization has with former University of Louisville football players.
Becton is the sixth player in school history to be drafted by the Jets, following Browning Nagle (1991), Kerry Rhodes (2005), Bilal Powell (2011), Calvin Pryor (2014) and Lorenzo Mauldin (2015). In fact, over the last 10 years, no NFL team has drafted more former Cards than Gang Green.
The Jets are also tied with the Cardinals, Bengals and Dolphins for fourth-most UofL players selected in NFL Draft history. Only the 49ers (7), Packers (8) and Steelers (9) have drafted more.
Beyond the draft, New York also seemingly loves to acquire former Cards via trades or free agency. They have had 13 former Cards played at least one regular season game, ranking third behind only the Bears and Redskins with 15.
List of former Louisville players who have played for NYJ
Player
Position
Years Played with Jets
Josh Bellamy
Wide Receiver
2019-Present
James Burgess
Linebacker
2019-Present
Lorenzo Mauldin
Linebacker
2015-17
Calvin Pryor
Safety
2014-16
Breno Giacomini
Offensive Tackle
2014-16
Matt Simms
Quarterback
2012-14
Bilal Powell
Running Back
2011-19
Kerry Rhodes
Safety
2005-09
John Bock
Center
1995
Browning Nagle
Quarterback
1991-93
Pete McCartney
Offensive Tackle
1987
Steve Reese
Linebacker
1974-75
Matt Simms
Linebacker
1968-69
The Jets also have the honor of having the most former Cardinals on a single NFL roster at once with four in 2016. Breno Giacomini, Lorenzo Mauldin, Bilal Powell and Calvin Pryor all suited up for New York that season.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp