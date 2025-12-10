Louisville's Home-and-Home Series vs. Georgia Officially Cancelled
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's future matchups against Georgia have, at least for the time being, officially been shelved.
The Cardinals and Bulldogs announced Wednesday morning that they have mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series. Louisville was set to host Georgia during the 2026 season, then travel to Athens for the 2027 season.
However, a matchup between UofL and UGA could still happen in the future. In the press release announcing the series' cancellation, it was stated that the two schools will "look to play each other in a neutral site game on a later date."
