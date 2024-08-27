How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Austin Peay Governors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 college football season is finally here. Louisville will make their long-awaited return to L&N Stadium this Saturday, taking on FCS foe Austin Peay.
The Cardinals are heading into their 2024 season with lofty expectations. In their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm last year, the Cardinals went 10-4 for their first 10-win season in a decade, and made their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Additionally, on top of bringing back several playmakers, Louisville is bringing in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the FBS.
As for the Governors, they are entering a brand new era themselves. While they went 9-3 last season and made the FCS playoffs, head coach Scott Walden left for UTEP afterwards, and most of Austin Peay's impact players either graduated or entered the transfer portal. The Govs later hired UCLA tight ends coach Jeff Faris to take over the program.
This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Austin Peay. The Cardinals are 36-7 all-time against opponents from the FCS level, and are on a 24-game winning streak, having not lost since 1987 against Marshall.
Austin Peay Governors (0-0, 0-0 UAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst) and Morgan Uber (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
