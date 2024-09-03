How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After demolishing Austin Peay to kickoff their 2024 season, the Louisville football program now has their first FBS opponent of the season on tap, and are welcoming Jacksonville State to L&N Stadium this weekend.
There was very little that the Cardinals (1-0) did wrong in their 62-0 demolition of the Governors. They out-gained their FCS foe 571 yards to 106, 15 different players caught a pass while six scored a touchdown, and the defense collected 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks along with two forced turnovers.
As for the Gamecocks (0-1), their season opener couldn't have gone much worse, falling behind 31-10 at halftime before eventually dropping a 55-27 to Coastal Carolina. Jax State gave up 552 yards of offense to the Chanticleers while only putting up 357 yards themselves, and committed three turnovers.
This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Jacksonville State. The Cardinals are 31-14 all-time against current Conference USA member, and are on an eight-game winning streak, having not lost since 2011 against Marshall.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network Extra - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play) and Charles Arbuckle (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
