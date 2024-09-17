How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Report

The Cardinals are back in action following a bye week to host the Yellow Jackets in their ACC opener.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) is hit by Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) while throwing an interception in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming out of the first bye week of their season, and their first matchup vs. a power conference opponent is awaiting on the other side, with Georgia Tech coming to L&N Stadium this weekend for Louisville's ACC opener.

The No. 19/20 Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) haven't faced stout competition to open their season, but have dominated the two teams in front of them. They opened up the 2024 season with a 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State.

As for the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC), they were able to bounce back after a slight hiccup. A week removed from falling 31-28 at Syracuse for their first loss of the season, they were able to get back in the win column with a 59-7 victory against FCS foe VMI.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. While GT won the first two showdowns, the Cardinals won the most recent matchup, claiming a 39-34 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. back on Sept. 1, 2023 in what was Jeff Brohm's first game as the head coach of his alma mater.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 19/20 Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Mike Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).

