How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming out of the first bye week of their season, and their first matchup vs. a power conference opponent is awaiting on the other side, with Georgia Tech coming to L&N Stadium this weekend for Louisville's ACC opener.
The No. 19/20 Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) haven't faced stout competition to open their season, but have dominated the two teams in front of them. They opened up the 2024 season with a 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State.
As for the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC), they were able to bounce back after a slight hiccup. A week removed from falling 31-28 at Syracuse for their first loss of the season, they were able to get back in the win column with a 59-7 victory against FCS foe VMI.
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. While GT won the first two showdowns, the Cardinals won the most recent matchup, claiming a 39-34 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. back on Sept. 1, 2023 in what was Jeff Brohm's first game as the head coach of his alma mater.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 19/20 Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Mike Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Haynes King, Ashton Gillotte: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
