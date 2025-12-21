How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Aston Villa and Manchester United are fighting for three festive points when they lock horns in Sunday’s Premier League duel in the Midlands.
Even during doom-filled days of recent years, United have enjoyed this fixture. They have lost just two battles with Villa since December 2009, with only one of those losses coming at Villa Park, and they haven’t been beaten by their upcoming hosts across the last two seasons.
However, Ruben Amorim’s inconsistent Red Devils face an incredibly stern challenge this weekend as they visit the Premier League’s form side and a Villa team who have won their previous nine home games in all competitions.
A third successive away win appears unlikely for United, especially with Villa determined to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City above them.
Here’s how to watch the clash between the sides at Villa Park.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Peter Bankes
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Sunday’s only Premier League match is available on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with both the Main Event and Premier League channels carrying the fixture. Sky GO is another route to the action.
Peacock and Telemundo are offering broadcasts in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV are showing the game in Canada.
FOX One is the only destination for audiences in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky GO, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
United States
NBC, Telemundo, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Aston Villa, Man Utd?
There is no let up in Villa’s schedule after Christmas, with games away at Chelsea and Arsenal to come before the new year to offer an ultimate test of their title credentials. A home clash with Nottingham Forest kicks off 2026.
United will enjoy two home matches before the year is out, with varying levels of difficulty. Newcastle United will provide a firm test, but Wolverhampton Wanderers should be less challenging. Amorim’s men travel to historic rivals Leeds United for their first game of 2026.