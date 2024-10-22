How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of dropping a shootout against Miami, the Louisville football program has a short turnaround in store, traveling up to Chestnut Hill for a weeknight matchup with Boston College.
The Cardinals has struggled on defense over the last month, and that was thoroughly exploited by the Hurricanes this past Saturday. Louisville gave up 538 yards in the 52-45 loss, and have now dropped three of their last four games since opening up the season at 3-0.
As for the Eagles, they've also hit a midseason speed bump. After opening up the season at 5-1 - including a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 - Boston College has dropped back-to-back games, most recently suffering a 42-21 loss at Virginia Tech off of their bye week.
This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Louisville owning an 9-7 advantage. They are 6-4 in the series since the Cardinals joined the ACC, and captured a 56-28 win back on Nov. 23, 2023 in their last matchup.
Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- TV: ESPN2 - Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X