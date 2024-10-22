Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

The Cardinals hit the road for a short turnaround against the Eagles.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Isaac Guerendo gets a first down against Boston College Saturday afternoon in L &N Stadium.
Louisville's Isaac Guerendo gets a first down against Boston College Saturday afternoon in L &N Stadium. / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of dropping a shootout against Miami, the Louisville football program has a short turnaround in store, traveling up to Chestnut Hill for a weeknight matchup with Boston College.

The Cardinals has struggled on defense over the last month, and that was thoroughly exploited by the Hurricanes this past Saturday. Louisville gave up 538 yards in the 52-45 loss, and have now dropped three of their last four games since opening up the season at 3-0.

As for the Eagles, they've also hit a midseason speed bump. After opening up the season at 5-1 - including a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 - Boston College has dropped back-to-back games, most recently suffering a 42-21 loss at Virginia Tech off of their bye week.

This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Louisville owning an 9-7 advantage. They are 6-4 in the series since the Cardinals joined the ACC, and captured a 56-28 win back on Nov. 23, 2023 in their last matchup.

Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).

(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

