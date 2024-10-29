How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being able to mount an improbable comeback at Boston College, the Louisville football program is staying on the road, hoping to carry that momentum into Death Valley when they face Clemson.
The Cardinals were able to pull themselves out of a 20-point hole against the Eagles, eventually securing a 31-27 victory. Louisville gave up 20 unanswered points to Boston College to start the game, and trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring three straight touchdowns in the final 20 minutes to escape Chestnut Hill with the win.
As for the No. 11 Tigers, they have looked like a completely different team since their season opener. After getting boat-raced by Georgia to kick off their 2024 campaign, the Tigers have since won six games in a row, winning by an average margin of 27.3 points per game during that span.
This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs, with Clemson owning a perfect 8-0 advantage. The Tigers pulled out a 31-16 win at home on Nov. 12, 2022 in the most recent matchup, but the Cardinals have been within a single score in four of the eight prior showdowns.
Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at No. 11 Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Memorial Stadium in Clemson S.C.
- TV: ESPN - Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X