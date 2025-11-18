How to Watch Louisville's ACC Finale at SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the 2025 season got here, there are just two weeks left in the regular season. Next up, the Louisville football program is heading to Dallas to take on SMU for both their final ACC and road game of the year.
Louisville suffered an excruciating loss this past weekend, dropping a 20-19 decision at home against Clemson. The Cardinals could not capitalize on a pair of fourth quarter drives in plus territory, missing two potential go-ahead field goals in the final five minutes of the contest.
UofL won the yardage battle 385-to-308, but committed 10 penalties on the night - including seven in the fourth quarter alone. As a result, Louisville has now dropped back-to-back games after starting 7-1, seeing their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames.
As for the Mustangs, their 2025 season didn't exactly start with much promise after they made the College Football Playoff in 2024. Starting as the preseason No. 16 ranked team, SMU lost two of their first four games of the season.
But since that first month, SMU has looked much improved. They've won five of their six previous games, including an overtime win over then-No. 10 Miami, and are tied for first place in the ACC standings. They most recently raced past Boston College in Chestnut Hill for the a 45-13 victory.
Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 4-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (7-3, 5-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex.
- TV: ESPN - Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky