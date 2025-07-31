Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown was one of Forty-six players representing schools in nine conferences that compete for the Football Bowl Series have been selected for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List.
Brown, a 2024 Paul Hornung Award Finalist, headlines the list for the Cards. Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman last season in earning numerous Freshman All-American accolades. He recorded five 100-yard rushing games, including a career high 178 yards in a win over Kentucky to close the season.
Now in its 16th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner March 2026 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky.
2025 Watch List Selections
Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska
Jadan Baugh, Florida
Hank Beatty, Illinois
Marcus Bellon, Nevada
Davon Booth, Mississippi St.
Isaac Brown, Louisville
Josh Cameron, Baylor
Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas St.
Greg Derosiers Jr., Memphis
Jacob De Jesus, Cal
Dylan Edwards, Kansas St.
Brylan Green, Liberty
Ty Harding, UMass
Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
Makai Jackson, Indiana
Quinton Jackson, Rice
Kenny Johnson, Pitt
Peyton Jones, Duke
Parker Kingston, BYU
Ismail Mahdi, Arizona
Keelan Marion, Miami
Willie McCoy, UTSA
Easton Messer, FAU
Mekhi Mews, Houston
Jalen Moss, Arizona St.
Jordan Napier, SDSU
Jaden Nixon, UCF
Trebor Pena, Penn St.
Koi Perich, Minnesota
Zylan Perry, Louisiana
Trayvon Rudolph, Toledo
Kam Shanks, Arkansas
DT Sheffield, Rutgers
Hollywood Smothers, NC State
Victor Snow, Buffalo
Smith Snowden, Utah
Kam Thomas, UTEP
Zavion Thomas, LSU
Noah Whittington, Oregon
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Antonio Williams, Clemson
Terrez Worthy, Temple
The players represent 46 different schools and last season combined for more than 42,000 total yards and 266 touchdowns rushing, receiving, passing and returning kicks and punts. The majority of the players on the Watch List play offensive skill positions and are return specialists; three players are defensive backs and return specialists; and there are several players who play both offense and defense.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a wide receiver and defensive back, made history as the first two-time winner of the Award in 2024 and cemented his status as the most decorated college football player of all time winning the Heisman Trophy; the Walter Camp, Bednarik and Bilitnikoff Awards; AP and Sporting News College Football Player-of-the-Year; and the Emerging GOAT Award presented by the Muhammad Ali Center. Playing what amounted to a season of all-star football on both sides of the ball, Hunter averaged 112 snaps per game, led the nation with 21 offensive plays of 20 yards or more, ranked second nationally in touchdown receptions and was eighth nationally in passes defended.
The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 15 years including seven winners who were first-round NFL draft picks – Hunter, Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson.
Hornung, who passed away in his hometown at age 84 in Nov. 2020, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, placekicked and returned kickoffs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then was the first player selected in the NFL draft, going to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.”
The 2025 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2025 season. Throughout the regular season, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances meet the Award’s criteria. Players named to the Watch List and the Weekly Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.
All votes for the Paul Hornung Award finalists and winner are independently tabulated by Jones, Nale & Mattingly, one of Kentucky’s premier CPA and advisory firms.
The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed.
Texas Roadhouse signed on as presenting sponsor of the Paul Hornung Award in 2011 and will partner with the Louisville Sports Commission to power fan voting again this season. College football fans nationwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Fan voting will open in late September and factor into the selection of the finalists and winner.
Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images
