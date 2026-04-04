Isaac Brown Aiming to Improve His Game, 'Make a Statement' for 2026 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On paper, the Louisville football program looks like they have the makings of a team that can compete for both an ACC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff later this fall. This talent has also been on full display during spring, which is already halfway in the books.

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, despite the lack of starting experience, has certainly looked the part in the first half of spring practice for the Cardinals. His expected go-to guys in the passing game in Tre Richardson and Brody Foley have been limited this spring, but other pass catchers like Lawayne McCoy, TreyShun Hurry and Jaleel Skinner have excelled. Not to mention the re-tooled offensive line certainly appears to have the size and physicality needed. Then on defense, guys like Clev Lubin, A.J. Green and Stanquan Clark have set an extremely physical the tone in the front seven, while defensive backs Tayon Holloway and Koen Entringer have flourished on the back end in the secondary.

There's no doubt that Louisville has the horses to be able to have a truly special season, as one can make can argument that they have the most talented overall roster since the Charlie Strong era. Even on a team that is loaded with playmakers, one player is clearly a cut above the rest.

Entering the 2026 season, Isaac Brown is unquestionably not only one of the top running backs in college football, but one of the best overall players in the sport regardless of position. After a brief flirtation with the transfer portal earlier the offseason, Brown opted to remain with the Cardinals for the upcoming junior campaign.

"I was ecstatic," running backs coach Chris Barclay said earlier this week when asked what his reaction was to hearing Brown would be returning. "I mean, obviously, when you have a talent like that and he comes back to your program- God doesn't create too many of those kind of guys. I know the potential that's there's still a lot that's untapped, and he's excited to showcase more."

With the spring ball for UofL in full swing, what is the next step for a player who is already one of the best in the game?

"The next step is improving my game, and just coming back and making a statement," Brown said earlier this week. "I came back for one reason, and that's to win a national championship with the guys and my brothers."

Just how much better can Brown actually be considering what he has already accomplished? In his first two years in college, he has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score.

The film, advanced stats, and Brown himself do have one clear answer as to where the running back can improve: pass protection.

For as other-worldly as Brown is in the open field, he certainly left a lot to be desired when asked to stand his ground and block. He finished the season with just a 23.7 pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus, the ninth-lowest out of the 281 running backs at the D1 level with at least 50 blocking snaps.

"I take a different approach, and I try to ask those guys what they want to build on, what they would like to see improvement in their game," Barclay said. "The one thing (Brown) barked at was pass protection. I think he has a very good understanding of who he is with the ball in his hand, but he also understands who he is, and what he is, and how he's perceived. He wants to showcase he's a first, second and third down back to our staff and the next level.

"There's obviously a stereotype or stigma when the guy's under 200 pounds, it's 'Oh, he's a third down type of back.' But I think Isaac is an every down guy. He knows he has to showcase that pass protection, show the ability to stick up, identify pass rushes, identify blitzes with the safety rotation, and then stick his face in the band and pick it up. Then also continue to be effective in the passing game and the running game, so in all phases, he can be effective."

Getting better at pass protection can help Brown become a more physical overall player, which in turn, can help him to be able to stay healthy for an entire season - especially if Louisville does have aspirations of making a postseason run.

As a true freshman, Brown played in all 13 games and after starting third on the depth chart, wound up making nine starts. In that time, he rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, and also caught 30 passes for 152 yards and a score.

Last season as a sophomore, the Miami native was hampered by a couple lower body injuries, limiting him to nine games and seven starts. While he was still able to rush for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries (along with 13 catches for 48 yards), had he been able to play all 13 games, he was on pace to have a 1,276-yard season.

Brown also wants to grow in one aspect that's away from the field: public speaking. While he might be one of the most explosive players in all of college football, he one of the more reserved and introverted players on the team.

That being said, as the spotlight on Brown continues to grow at an accelerated rate, he has taken steps forward when it comes to being more comfortable talking to the media. He's not quite where he wants to be yet, but he's certainly a lot better at it now than when he first stepped on campus.

"Isaac, he's just not a big talker, but he's really becoming more confident and coming out of his shell," Barclay said. "I think that you're just seeing him grow, like his maturity level. I told him, that's the number one thing I'm most excited, most proud of him, is the ability to open up and speak.

"That was a challenge for us early on, but with the talent, comes we want to hear from you. We want to know what you're thinking, and you need to be able to articulate your thoughts. He's doing a much better job in that department."

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(Photo of Isaac Brown: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)