Louisville RB Isaac Brown Available vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is getting one of their top offensive weapons back for their home finale against Pitt.
Star true freshman running back Isaac Brown is available for today's game against the Panthers, the school announced prior to kickoff.
Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of Louisville's 38-35 loss at Stanford last weekend. he eventually went back to the locker room in the second half wearing a sling on his right arm, and head coach Jeff Brohm cast doubt on his availability against the Panthers earlier this week.
"We'll see how he progresses this week with his shoulder," he said Monday. "We're hopeful he can play, but I don't know yet."
Brown has burst onto the scene, and is putting together a 2024 season worthy of Freshman All-American honors. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has 803 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 rushes, along with 26 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. His 7.4 yards per carry not only leads the ACC, but is No. 1 in the Power Four among running backs with 100 or more carries.
At the time of Brown's commitment to Louisville in August of 2022, he ranked as high as the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 120 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. He finished as the No. 524 prospect in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite.
Brown had a prolific senior season for Homestead (Fla.) HS. In just eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he ran for 1,084 yards with a 10.4 yards per carry average, while also catching 16 passes for 260 yards. As a junior in 2023, he rushed 650 yards and 10 touchdowns while logging 450 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Kickoff vs. Pitt is set for 4:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls-Imagn Images)
