Isaac Brown & Clev Lubin Named Preseason All-Americans

The University of Louisville football program had a pair of student-athletes named to The Sporting News preseason All-America teams released on Thursday. Running back Isaac Brown and defensive end Clev Lubin were each second team honorees. Louisville was the only ACC school to have multiple players on the two teams. In his first two years with the Cards, Brown has rushed for 2,057 yards in just 22 games, averaging 7.7 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns. The junior has 11 100-yard rushing performances, including six in nine games played last season. Lubin returns to Louisville for his second season after turning in an All-ACC campaign last year. The Suffern, N.Y., native was a third team All-ACC selection in 2025 after ranking fourth in the league with 8.5 sacks and seventh with 13.5 tackles for loss. The season gets underway on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., with the Cards squaring off against Ole Miss.