Welcome to the 2026 installment of position group previews. We are going to start with a position group that once declared themselves the “AFROS”, America’s Finest Receivers on Saturdays, in the early 2000’s. Louisville legend and 2005 Super Bowl MVP, Deion Branch enters his second season as wide receiver coach at his alma mater.

The depth of the receiver room is seen as one of the biggest question marks this preseason. The Cards have to replace their two most productive targets from the 2025 campaign, Chris Bell and Caulin Lacy. Bell, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round, pulled down 72 receptions for 912 yards and 6 touchdowns. While Lacy, an undrafted free agent who currently with the New York Jets, hauled in 60 receptions for 635 yards and two scores, while also amassing 454 punt return yards and 2 scores.

The top prospect to fill the void left behind from 2025 is Vanderbilt transfer, Tre Richardson. The Topeka, Kansas native had a productive junior campaign for the Commodores, totaling 46 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 17.5 yards per reception (26th best in the country in 2025). Richardson also tallied 11 rushes for 62 yards in 2025. His best performance of the season came against Louisville’s archrival, Kentucky, where he pulled in six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Jeff Brohm has not been shy about his expectations for the transfer, claiming at ACC media days that he needs Richardson to be the type of target that strives for 80 touches and 10+ touchdowns on the season.

Lawayne Mccoy, a transfer from Florida State will also have to assume a big role this fall for the Cards. He will enter his junior season after hauling in 27 receptions for 396 yards and three scores for the Seminoles in 2025. Standing at 6’1, he will try to build on his season ending performance against Florida last season, where he pulled in six catches for 110 yards and a score.

A returning member from the Cardinals’ 2025 roster who is expected to have an elevated role this fall is Treyshun Hurry. A 6’2 senior from California, Hurry came on strong at the end of the season in place of the injured Chris Bell. He logged three receptions each against Kentucky and Toledo, with his lone score being a 17 yard score against the Rockets in the bowl game.

Some other names to watch this season, with stats at their respective schools in 2025:

Jackson Voth (Drake) - 48 receptions, 536 yards, 4 TD

Terrence McWilliams Jr. - saw action vs EKU last season, 2025 transfer from Minnesota

Elizjah Lewis (Pace University) - 6 receptions, 137 yards, 2 TD

Jakob Dixon (Eastern Kentucky) – 1 reception, 10 yards (Louisville PRP alum)

Montavin Quisenberry (Kentucky) – 1 reception, 4 yards (currently injured, expected to miss first several weeks)

Kris Hughes – 8 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD (out for the 2026 season with injury)

True Freshmen entering the fold this season (height, weight, high school, hometown):

Payton Cook - (6’1, 190, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio)

Rhys Dorsey - (5’11, 195, Bob Jones, Madison, Alabama)

DJ Williams - (6’1, 180, Carrollwood Day School, Tampa, Florida)

Marlon Harbin – (5’11, 190, St Xavier, Louisville, Kentucky)

Gavin Waddell – (6’0, 180, Rolesville, Raleigh, North Carolina)