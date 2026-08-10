Lance Robinson Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Lance Robinson was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday. Robinson was one of 68 players on the watch list for the award recognizing the top interior lineman in the country. The Camilla, Ga., native was an honorable mention All-ACC selection last season for the Cardinals. Robinson showed his versatility a season ago, opening the season at right guard before seeing time at right tackle and starting the final nine games of the regular season at left guard. Robinson will be part of a new-look Louisville offensive line this fall, working as the only returning starter from last season. The semifinalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced on Nov. 18, followed by a joint announcement with ESPN of the three finalists on Nov. 24. The 81st recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 27, 2027. The Outland Trophy, celebrating its 81st year since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award.