Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to ESPN's 2025 Way-Too-Early All-America Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's still several months until the return of college football, but as always it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. With that, one of Louisville's top players is already generating All-American buzz.
On Tuesday, the folks at ESPN released their 2025 Way-Too-Early All-America Team. On it, Louisville running back Isaac Brown was tabbed as a Second-Team All-American as an all-purpose back, behind Pitt's Desmond Reid.
ESPN curated their All-American teams by reaching out to "college coaches, NFL scouts and other reporters," and projects players who are "projected to be the most impactful at their positions."
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back put together a dynamic breakout true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this past season. Appearing in all 13 regular season games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total is also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky