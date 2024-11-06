Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named a Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown was announced as one 14 semifinalists for the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.
For the 4th consecutive year, the award will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football.
Brown leads the team in rushing with 800 yards and seven touchdowns through the first nine games. The native of Homestead, Fla., ranks fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing and is fourth nationally with an average of 7.6 yards per carry.
Brown, who was named a preseason Freshman All-American, has recorded four 100-yard rushing games this season. He recently reached a season high with 151 yards and a score in Louisville’s 33-21 over No. 11 Clemson and recorded 146 yards and a pair of scores in a win at Virginia.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. The award Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019, Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021, Drake Maye (North Carolina) – 2022 and Caleb Downs (Alabama/Ohio State) 2023.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast led by Minnesota with 2 candidates, and 12 schools represented by one candidate.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X