Isaac Brown Breaks Lamar Jackson's True Freshman Rushing Record at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of Lamar Jackson's many schools records set during his time with the Louisville football program has fallen.
With 65 rushing yards plus a touchdown and counting in Saturday's matchup against Kentucky, running back Isaac Brown has officially broken the former Heisman Trophy winner's record for most rushing yards by a Louisville true freshman - which was 960 yards back in 2015.
Brown is also currently third in rushing touchdowns by a Cardinals true freshman with 10, behind only Jackson's 11 and Anthony Allen's 13 in 2006.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has burst onto the scene, and is putting together a 2024 season worthy of Freshman All-American honors. He entered the weekend with 121 rushing attempts for 896 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 27 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. His 7.4 yards per carry not only leads the ACC among running backs with 100 or more carries, but is No. 1 in the Power Four.
At the time of Brown's commitment to Louisville in August of 2022, he ranked as high as the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 120 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. He finished as the No. 524 prospect in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite.
Brown had a prolific senior season for Homestead (Fla.) HS. In just eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he ran for 1,084 yards with a 10.4 yards per carry average, while also catching 16 passes for 260 yards. As a junior in 2023, he rushed 650 yards and 10 touchdowns while logging 450 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Louisville currently leads Kentucky 20-0 in the second quarter.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X