Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to ESPN's 2024 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - All throughout the preseason, several players for the Louisville football program have been raking in the preseason accolades. Add one of their youngest players on the roster to this group as well.
ESPN announced their preseason true freshman All-America team on Saturday, with Cardinals running back Isaac Brown being selected. He's one of three players from the ACC to be named, joining Miami tight end Elija Lofton and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown.
"Brown had a strong spring outing, and Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo have moved on from the program," ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "Couple that with Peny Boone leaving the program after spring football and joining UCF and this opens the door for Brown to be in the rotation with Maurice Turner and Donald Chaney. Brown is a change-of-pace, scatback type who is ideal for third downs in the passing game and can also be used in the return game. He would also be a nice fit in the slot in the screen or jet sweep game."
At the time of Brown's commitment in August of 2022, he ranked as high as the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 120 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite currently has him as the No. 524 prospect in the Class of 2024.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back had a prolific senior season for Homestead (Fla.) HS. In just eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he ran for 1,084 yards with a 10.4 yards per carry average, while also catching 16 passes for 260 yards. As a junior in 2023, he rushed 650 yards and 10 touchdowns while logging 450 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Louisville will kick off the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
