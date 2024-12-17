Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to PFF's 2024 All-Freshman Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Isaac Brown has been named to Pro Football Focus' 2024 All-Freshman Team, the organization announced Monday.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back put together a dynamic breakout true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this season. Appearing in all 12 regular season games and making eight starts, including the final seven, Brown rushed for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns on 147 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.3 yards per carry led the ACC, while both his rushing yardage and rushing touchdown total placed fifth in the league, and his 1,226 yards from scrimmage placed seventh. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total is also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
It's the second freshman All-American honor for Brown, who also earned the honor from 247Sports. Additionally, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
