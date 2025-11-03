Louisville RB Isaac Brown to Miss Game vs. Cal, Will Be Out 'For a While'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, the Louisville football program will indeed be without Isaac Brown for an extended period of time.
Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that the star running back for the Cardinals not only will miss this weekend's game vs Cal, but will be "out for a while." Brohm did not elaborate on the exact timeframe for Brown's potential return.
With 5:47 left in the game, Brown was running towards the sideline trying to get out of bounds when he suffered an apparent non-contact right leg injury. He stumbled and briefly laid on the ground on Virginia Tech's sideline, and was able to walk back towards Louisville's sideline on his own power - although extremely gingerly and favoring his hamstring area.
Brown exited the game with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, posting his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Louisville eventually won 28-16, overcoming a 16-7 halftime deficit.
Immediately after the game, Brohm - who is usually not one to be explicit with injury news - told local reporters that he expected that Brown "might be out for a little while."
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has been hampered by injuries at times so far this season, but has still been productive. Playing in all eight games, he has ran for 778 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries, and caught 11 passes for 4.2 yards. His 8.7 yards per carry entering the VT matchup was the best in the FBS among players with at least 50 rushing attempts this season.
The Homestead, Fla. native is coming off of a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts last season, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades last season. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Louisville will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 8, returning home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Golden Bears is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
