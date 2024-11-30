Louisville RB Isaac Brown Wins Howard Schnellenberger Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's lengthy losing streak against Kentucky is finally over. After five straight losses to the Wildcats, the Cardinals were able to get back in the win column against their rial, and are bringing back the Governor's Cup home following a resounding 41-14 win.
Isaac Brown is a massive reason why. The true freshman running back finished the Battle for the Governor's Cup with 178 yards and two touchdowns on 26 rushes, as well as three catches for 12 yards.
For his efforts, Brown was named the winner of the 2024 Howard Schnellenberger Award, which is given annually to the MVP of the winning team in the annual Governor's Cup football game.
"He's a special player, without question," Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm said of Brown. "His future is completely bright. The best thing about him is he works. The guy's missed a rep of practice, he runs hard, he never complains, nothing's ever wrong. He just comes to work. For a freshman running back to do that, it's more than impressive."
Brown closes out the regular season with 147 carries for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 30 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. Not only did he crack the 1,000-yard mark, he broke Lamar Jackson's record for most rushing yards in a single season a Louisville true freshman (960 in 2015).
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
