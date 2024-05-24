Local '25 OL Isaac Sowells Jr. Names Louisville to Top Five
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the best Class of 2025 prospect in the state of Kentucky, and the best player in the city of Louisville, is one step closer to staying home.
Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr., an offensive lineman who plays just down the street from UofL's campus at Louisville (Ky.) Male, trimmed his list of top schools from ten to five on Friday, and the Cardinals are still in the running. Kentucky, NC State, Miami and South Carolina are also still in the mix.
Sowells will take official visits to four of the five schools in his top five over the next few weeks, then will announce his commitment on July 18.
Being a local product, Sowells was identified very early by Brohm and his staff as a target, becoming Sowells' first Power Four offer in March of 2023. Since then, he has taken multiple visits to Louisville, most recently being an unofficial visit this past March.
There's a reason Louisville has focused so much attention on Sowells. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman comes in as the No. 5 prospect in the Commonwealth, the No. 48 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 760 player in the Class of 2025.
Sowells was a key component to Male's offensive success and team success overall. He helped the Bulldogs rush for 1,756 yards on the season (5.8 YPC) and amass 4,099 yards of offense overall, as well as go 12-2 with an appearance in the KHSAA Class 6A quarterfinals. He was also named a member of the First-Team All-State offense by the Courier Journal.
Louisville currently sports a six-man 2025 recruiting class. Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mims, Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham lineman Gradey Anthony, Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook, Union (Ky.) Ryle defensive end Dillon Smith, Buford (Ga.) HS wide receiver Jordan Allen and Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser are all currently in the fold.
(Photo of Isaac Sowells Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter