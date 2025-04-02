Watch: Mark Ivey, Louisville LBs Talk Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last season for the Louisville football program, the linebacker spot wound up being a relatively strong area of the field.
T.J. Quinn and Stanquan Clark were anchors in the middle, finishing as the Cardinals' tackling leaders and combining for 158 overall and 12 for loss. Over at STAR, Antonio Watts also had a breakout campaign, logging 51 tackles and seven for loss. This unit played a massive role in UofL's rushing defense, which held teams to just 132.5 rushing yards per game.
As Louisville progresses through spring ball, which is currently in its fourth of five weeks, it's clear that linebacker will be another strong spot. Not only are the three aforementioned players returning, so are T.J. Capers and Trent Carter. They've also boosted the position through the portal, bringing in WKU's Darius Thomas and Tennessee's Kalib Perry.
"In this day and age, it's always going to be a little mixed bag," linebackers coach Mark Ivey said. "It's just the way college football is now with people coming and going. But (the continuity) is really nice."
Following Monday's practice, Ivey, Quinn and Perry took time to meet with the media. They discussed spring practice up to this point, how various players have progressed, the continuity at the position, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Linebackers Coach Mark Ivey
Linebacker T.J. Quinn
Linebacker Kalib Perry
(Photo of Mark Ivey: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
