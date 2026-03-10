7th Inning Stretch: Conference Play Begins (Week 5)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is starting to look like how we thought they would in the preseason, but not without some slight concerns.

This past week, the Cardinals were able to post a 3-1 record. While this included a three-game sweep against Seton Hall, it also came with an eyebrow-raising midweek loss to Morehead State.

The loss to the Eagles was, once again, mainly due to pitching, as Louisville walked a whopping 14 batters and allowed 11 base hits. Add in an off day at the plate, and you get a 13-5 decision against your favor. Fortunately, both the hitting and pitching got markedly better against the Pirates, resulting in two of the three games being decided via run-rule.

There's no question that Louisville does look better right now, as they've won six of their past seven games after starting 3-4. But hitting with runners on base continues to be an up-and-down venture, and pitching - both with starters and relievers - has been inconsistent at best.

This week, Louisville will continue their 14-game home stand, but it's arguably their toughest week yet. Not only do they have a two-game midweek set with Marshall, Atlantic Coast Conference play has finally arrived, with Notre Dame making their way to Jim Patterson Stadium for a weekend series.

News & Notes

Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.

Outfielder Zion Rose (ankle) remains day-to-day, but is trending towards playing soon.

First baseman Tague Davis ranks eighth nationally in runs batted in with 28, 11th nationally in total bases with 54, and 12 nationally in home runs with eight.

Left-handed pitcher Aaron England ranks 18th nationally in saves with three.

Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 22nd nationally in stolen bases with 11

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Marshall (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)

Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 11:00 a.m. EST vs Marshall (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)

Friday, Mar. 13 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)

Saturday, Mar. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Notre Dame (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)

Sunday, Mar. 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)

Know The Foe

Marshall Thundering Herd

Head Coach (school record): Greg Beals (75-106)

2026 Record (conference record): 8-6 (0-0 Sun Belt)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 7-2

Top Hitters:

OF Evan Bottone (13 GP, 13 GS) : .417/.533/.708, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 3B, 7 BB, 4 SB

: .417/.533/.708, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 3B, 7 BB, 4 SB INF Tyler Kamerer (14 GP, 14 GS) : .386/.446/.596, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 9 2B, 6 BB, 1 SB

: .386/.446/.596, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 9 2B, 6 BB, 1 SB INF A.J. Havrilla (14 GP, 14 GS): .283/.477/.391, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 17 BB

Top Pitchers:

RHP Kenyon Collins (4 APP, 3 GS) : 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 22.2 IP, 32 K, 9 BB, .202 B/AVG

: 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 22.2 IP, 32 K, 9 BB, .202 B/AVG LHP Bryce Blevins (4 APP, 4 GS) : 2.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27.2 IP, 30 K, 2 BB, .250 B/AVG

: 2.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27.2 IP, 30 K, 2 BB, .250 B/AVG RHP Drew Harlow (4 APP, 4 GS): 7.08 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 20.1 IP, 27 K, 7 BB, .305 B/AVG

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Head Coach (school record): Shawn Stiffler (98-74)

2026 Record (conference record): 9-4 (2-1 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 41-13

Top Hitters:

C Mark Quatrani (13 GP, 13 GS) : .469/.548/.857, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 BB

: .469/.548/.857, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 BB OF/INF Bino Watters (13 GP, 13 GS) : .295/.317/.557, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 4 2B, 1 BB

: .295/.317/.557, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 4 2B, 1 BB INF Noah Coy (13 GP, 13 GS): .390/.542/.488, 12 RBI, 3 3B, 13 BB

Top Pitchers:

RHP Jack Radel (4 APP, 4 GS) : 1.57 ERA, 0.61 WHIP, 23.0 IP, 33 K, 5 BB, .114 B/AVG

: 1.57 ERA, 0.61 WHIP, 23.0 IP, 33 K, 5 BB, .114 B/AVG RHP Ty Uber (4 APP, 4 GS) : 0.96 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 18.2 IP, 13 K, 7 BB, .154 B/AVG

: 0.96 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 18.2 IP, 13 K, 7 BB, .154 B/AVG LHP Noah Rooney (6 APP, 0 GS): 4.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 12 K, 2 BB, .255 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

MU ND UofL D1Baseball Ranking NR NR NR RPI 174th 29th 147th SOS 226th 80th 182nd Home Record 5-1 1-0 9-3 Away Record 1-4 5-2 0-0 Neutral Record 2-1 3-2 1-2

Hitting:

MU ND UofL Base on Balls 171st (61) 171st (61) 73rd (79) Batting Average 55th (.303) 37th (.310) 22nd (.322) Home Runs 71st (18) 83rd (17) 71st (18) OBP 69th (.409) 64th (.410) 29th (.430) Runs/Game 58th (8.0) 46th (8.4) 31st (8.8) SLG 47th (.502) 67th (.478) 40th (.510)

Pitching:

MU ND UofL ERA 92nd (4.75) 19th (3.20) 168th (6.07) Hits/9 Innings 110th (8.90) 25th (7.19) 124th (9.07) K/9 Innings 21st (11.3) 115th (9.3) 44th (10.6) K/BB Ratio 34th (3.06) 53rd (2.70) 140th (1.92) WHIP 80th (1.40) 25th (1.18) 168th (1.62) BB/9 Innings 66th (3.70) 39th (3.43) 212th (5.51)

(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

