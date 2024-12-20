Jacksonville State Transfer Cornerback Jabari Mack Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program’s hot streak in the transfer portal has struck again.
Cornerback Jabari Mack, who spent three seasons with Jacksonville State, announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
This past season, Mack was a massive contributor to Jax State's secondary, and one of the better corners in Conference USA. Playing in 13 games with six starts, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back tallied a conference-best 11 pass break ups, caught two interceptions (including one for a touchdown), and collected 32 tackles (20 solo, two for loss).
In 2023 during Jax State's first season at the FBS level, Mack had 17 tackles (11 solo), three pass breakup and an interception in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. As a true freshman in 2022, the Duval County, Fla. native played in all 11 games and finished with 14 tackles (10 solo), two pass breakups and a pick.
Mack is the second transfer to commit to Louisville today, following Southern cornerback Rodney Johnson, and the fifth over the last two days. He's also the 12th portal pickup for the Cardinals overall in this cycle.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Jabari Mack: Bob Crisp - The Daily Home)
