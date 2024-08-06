Former Louisville QB Jack Plummer Likely to Start Panthers' Preseason Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jack Plummer has a very good chance later this week to work towards earning a spot on the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster.
While it was not officially announced that the former Louisville quarterback would be starting against the New England Patriots in Carolina's preseason opener, the Panthers' website stated during their Tuesday camp observations that Plummer "figures to get most of the work against the Patriots" on Thursday.
By process of elimination, Plummer almost guaranteed to start. The Panthers announced that Bryce Young would not play in their preseason opener, while Andy Dalton is dealing with a quad injury. The only other quarterback on Carolina's roster is Jake Luton, whom the Panthers signed on Monday.
"I've learned the guy is a hard worker," head coach Dave Canales said on the Panthers' website. "I've learned that he's very detailed in what he does. I feel like he's been really sharp with the different changes that happen at the line, really just the mechanisms, the cadences, and all that stuff. I think he's been sharp there. He's a great athlete, he's got a big arm, and he's showcased that a couple of times. Love his mobility, and he's got a really cool demeanor about him. So I really like the guy. I'm excited for Jack for this opportunity."
Plummer was not selected in the NFL Draft this past April, but quickly signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Panthers afterwards. Transferring in from Cal last offseason, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal caller had an up-and-down 2023 campaign in terms of his consistency, he still finished as one of the better statistical quarterbacks in the ACC during his lone season at Louisville.
Starting all 14 games for the Cards, Plummer completed 64.8 percent of his passes 3,204 yards and 21 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. His yardage mark and completion percentage were both second in the ACC, while he placed third in the conference in passing touchdowns, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors as a result.
The Gilbert, Ariz. native spent one season at Cal after starting his career at Purdue with Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, where he spent the first four years of his time in college. For his career, Plummer has a completion rate of 63.7 percent, throwing for 6,500 yards and 47 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.
The Panthers and Patriots are set to kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Carolina will also play the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills ahead of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 27.
(Photo of Jack Plummer: Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports)
