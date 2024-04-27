Report: Louisville QB Jack Plummer Signs UDFA Deal with Panthers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Plummer was one of nine former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and is the first former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal. Four Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
Transferring in from Cal last offseason, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal caller had an up-and-down 2023 campaign in terms of his consistency, he still finished as one of the better statistical quarterbacks in the ACC during his lone season at Louisville.
Starting all 14 games for the Cards, Plummer completed 64.8 percent of his passes 3,204 yards and 21 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. His yardage mark and completion percentage were both second in the ACC, while he placed third in the conference in passing touchdowns, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors as a result.
The Gilbert, Ariz. native spent one season at Cal after starting his career at Purdue with Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, and made the most of his fresh start. Starting all 12 games for the Golden Bears in 2022, he completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His yardage mark was good for sixth-most in Cal history for a single season, and ranked No. 22 in FBS through the end of the regular season.
Prior to his one-year stop in Berkeley, Calif., Plummer spent the first four years of his collegiate career in West Lafayette, Ind. with the Boilermakers. He redshirted in 2018, started six games in 2019 after Elijah Sindelar suffered a season-ending injury, then started the final three games of Purdue's COVID-shortened 2020 season. He then started the first four games of 2021 before getting benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell.
Making 17 total appearances with 13 starts at Purdue, he completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 3,405 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. For his career, the Gilbert, Ariz. native has a completion rate of 63.7 percent, throwing for 6,500 yards and 47 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.
(Photo of Jack Plummer: Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter