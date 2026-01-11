Drake Transfer WR Jackson Voth Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While most were asleep, the Louisville football program was busy continuing to bolster their roster via the transfer portal.

Former Drake wide receiver Jackson Voth announced late Saturday night that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's the second portal pickup for the Cardinals of the day, following Iowa safety Koen Entringer.

Voth is the fourth transfer wide receiver to join the fold, following Kentucky's Montavin Quisenberry and Hardley Gilmore IV. He's also the 17th portal pickup for the Cardinals in the last five days.

So far, Louisville has landed 21 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 25 portal defections that they has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver was the' Bulldogs top weapon in the passing game this past season. Playing in all 12 games, he caught 51 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns, all of which led the team. He earned an All-Pioneer Football League honorable mention for his efforts.

Voth started his career as a walk-on at Kansas State, spending his true freshman season in 2024 there before transferring to Drake. A three-star prospect coming out of high school, he logged 77 receptions for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior for Chesney (Kan.) HS.

Gilmore, Quisenberry and Voth are the first of likely multiple transfer pieces that Louisville will add to their wide receiver room. Between graduation and the portal, the Cardinals are losing seven receivers - including Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

