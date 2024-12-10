Louisville WR Ja'Corey Brooks Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville senior wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks has declared for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Tuesday on social media.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game love and for guiding me through every step of this journey," he said in a post to Twitter/X. "I also want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, coaches. teammates, and friends who have supported me unconditionally and shaped me into the player and person I am today.
"To my fans and supporters, from Alabama and Louisville thank you for always having my back. Your support throughout my journey has meant so much to me and I'm proud to have represented you every time l stepped on the field."
Brooks is the first Cardinal to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. While he did not explicitly say that he was opting out of the Sun Bowl, it is unlikely that he will suit up.
Louisville will conclude their 2024 season later this month with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl. Kickoff against the Huskies is set for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
