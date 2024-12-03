Report: Louisville WR Jadon Thompson to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jadon Thompson plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Thompson is the fourth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining offensive lineman Madden Sanker, defensive end Mason Reiger and running back Donald Chaney Jr.
He's the sixth overall to go portaling, as safety Devin Neal and corner Aaron Williams previously announced that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Thompson missed the majority of the year due to a knee injury suffered the third game of the season against Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver had been off to a good start to the 2024 season before getting injured, catching six passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Thompson arrived at Louisville prior to the 2023 season after spending the first three seasons of his career at Cincinnati. He was limited by various injuries throughout most of the 2023 season, finishing with just 12 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. He logged 47 receptions for 659 yards and a score in three years with the Bearcats.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Jadon Thompson: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
