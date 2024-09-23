Louisville WR Jadon Thompson Out For Remainder of Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jadon Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a knee injury suffered this past weekend against Georgia Tech, head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday.
Thompson suffered the injury late in the Cardinals' 31-19 win over the Yellow Jackets. Despite starting the game, he logged only a single catch for two yards in the matchup.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver had been off to a good start to the 2024 season before getting injured. Starting in the games against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, he caught three passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Governors, then two catches for 42 yards vs. the Governors.
While losing Thompson for the year is blow to Louisville's wide receiver room, the Cardinals will be getting one player at the position back very soon. Last week, Brohm said that he was "hopeful" that star slot receiver Caullin Lacy would be able to return as soon as the Cardinals' game this weekend at Notre Dame.
Thompson arrived at Louisville prior to the 2023 season after spending the first three seasons of his career at Cincinnati. He was limited by various injuries throughout most of the 2023 season, finishing with just 12 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.
The Chicago native's best season came during his final year as a Bearcat in 2022. He finished as the UC's third-leading pass catcher, hauling in 26 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown. He logged 47 receptions for 659 yards and a score in three seasons with Cincinnati.
(Photo of Jadon Thompson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X