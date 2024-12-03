Louisville WR Jahlil McClain to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jahlil McClain plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver was a highly-ranked prospect coming out of high school, but didn't see the field much in his two years as a Cardinal. He redshirted his true freshman campaign due to injury, and played just 14 total snaps across three games in 2024. He took six snaps at wide receiver and one on special teams vs. Austin Peay, then seven special teams snaps across the Virginia and Clemson games.
A product of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, McClain was regarded as a high three-star prospect in the 2023 cycle. He came in as the No. 599 recruit in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite.
McClain is the sixth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining Madden Sanker, Mason Reiger, Donald Chaney Jr., Jadon Thompson and Benjamin Perry.
He's the eighth overall to go portaling, as Devin Neal and Aaron Williams previously announced before the end of the season that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Jahlil McClain: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X