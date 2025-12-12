Elite Local '27 WR Ja'Hyde Brown Names Louisville to Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is one step closer to making sure one of the top Class of 2027 prospects in the state doesn't leave the city.

Ja'Hyde Brown, a four-star wide receiver who plays here in Louisville at Christian Academy, announced his list of top ten schools Friday with the Cardinals in the running to land his commitment.

While Brown is a homegrown prospect, it will be a tough recruiting battle to win. Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin also made his top ten. Brown also holds offers from Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Pitt and others.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound wide receiver is an elite prospect, ranking as high as the No. 6 player in the state of Kentucky and the 291st-ranked player in the 2027 cycle, per On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 2 player in the city of Louisville (Trinity WR Allen Evans), the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 357 prospect in the nation.

There's a reason why Brown is so highly regarded, as he put up video game numbers during his junior season at Christian Academy. He led the state with 98 receptions, logging 1,556 yards and a whopping 24 touchdowns as a result. He helped the Centurions go a perfect 15-0, winning their fourth-straight Class 3A state championship.

Louisville has just two commitment in the Class of 2027 - Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi and Cincinnati (Oh.) wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr. - but both are top-300 prospects. The Cardinals recently signed 19 prospects in the Class of 2026 as part of the early signing period.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Ja'Hyde Brown: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky