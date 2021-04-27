Packers to Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jaire Alexander

The former Louisville star cornerback will be sticking around in Green Bay for at least two more seasons.

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are planning on exercising the fifth-year option for former Louisville star cornerback Jaire Alexander, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday.

The fifth-year option, which is for the 2022 season, is projected to be $13.294 million and be fully guaranteed, according to Over The Cap. Alexander is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, in which he was making $12.05 million per year including a $6.844 million signing bonus.

Since entering the league in 2018, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound corner has developed into one of the top young defensive stars in the NFL, and was rated the No. 1 defensive back by Pro Football Focus last season. During the 2020 regular season, he accumulated 51 total tackles (40 solo), two tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and a sack that resulted in a safety.

The Charlotte, N.C native showed out in the 2020 postseason as well. He snagged two fourth quarter interceptions in Green Bay's 31-26 loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship, attempting to keep their hopes at victory alive. He finished the game with three total pass deflections and three tackles (two solo), as well as a tackle for loss in the Packers' 32-18 Divisional Round win vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

During his three years and 29 games as a Cardinal, Alexander tallied 77 tackles (58 solo), two of which were for loss, and hauled in seven interceptions along with 15 pass deflections. He declared for the 2018 NFL Draft as a junior, where the Packers took him at No. 18 overall.

