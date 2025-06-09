Report: Packers to Release Former Louisville CB Jaire Alexander
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jaire Alexander will indeed be getting a fresh start for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
The Green Bay Packers are expected to release the former Louisville star and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.
Since entering the league in 2018, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound corner has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in the NFL. During his seven seasons in Green Bay, Alexander logged 287 total tackles (241 solo), 12 interceptions and 70 pass break ups. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2022, and signed a four-year, $84 million extension ahead of the 2022 season.
However, Alexander's time with the Packers has also been marred by injuries. He played just four games in 2021 due to a broken shoulder, and has played just 14 games over the last two seasons due to groin, knee and shoulder injuries (plus a one-game suspension).
Over the course of the current offseason, Alexander's future in Green Bay has been a subject of debate. The Packers had recently proposed a restructured contract, and other teams had began to inquire about a potential trade.
Alexander was entering the final year of his contact, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst had been making efforts to try and avoid letting the cornerback walk for nothing.
“We’re working together on finding the best solution for everybody,” Gutekunst said back in March. “Obviously we’ve invested a lot into Jaire, and I want to make sure if he’s not going to be on our football team helping us win games that we get something back for that investment. We’ll see where it goes, but, again, working with him weekly and we’ll try to figure out what’s best for Jaire and the Packers.”
Playing for Louisville from 2015 to 2017, Alexander departed the Cardinals as one of their top defensive backs in school history. He tallied career 77 tackles (58 solo), two of which were for loss, and hauled in seven interceptions along with 15 pass defenses.
He was named a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2016 following a five-interception year, but only played in six games as a junior due to injuries. He declared early for the NFL, and the Packers took with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Jeff Hanisch - Imagn Images)
