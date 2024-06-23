Former Louisville OL Commit Jake Cook Picks Ohio State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An expected development out on the recruiting trail has come to pass.
Jake Cook, a Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Westerville (Oh.) North who was previously committed to the Louisville football program, announced Sunday that he has committed to Ohio State.
Cook had been committed to Louisville since early February, committing right after taking an unofficial visit for a Junior Day. He had even been back on campus as recently as earlier this month for an official visit.
"The visit was amazing, it’s always awesome being back on campus,' Cook told Louisville Report. "Such a great place to be with great people."
Ever since his initial commitment, Cook has had a fantastic offseason. Not only was he named the offensive line MVP at an Under Armour Next camp in late April, he also earned offensive line MVP honors at a Rivals camp in mid-May.
As a result, Ohio State - which is under 20 miles from Westerville North - began to increase their interest in Cook. The lineman also attended a camp hosted by the Buckeyes earlier this month.
Last Tuesday, Cook officially backed off of his verbal pledge to Louisville.
"First, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the opportunities I have before me," Cook said on Twitter/X at the time of his decommitment. "I'd also like to thank the entire Louisville staff for their time and investment in me. After a lot of prayers and conversations with family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment."
At the time of his commitment, Cook was regarded as an unranked recruit by the 247Sports Composite, but has seen a meteoric rise in his status as a prospect since then. He's now ranked as high as the No. 201 recruit in the 2025 cycle according to Rivals, and comes in as the 615th-ranked prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Louisville currently sports an 11-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)
