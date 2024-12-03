Louisville Report

Report: Louisville to Lose TE Jaleel Skinner to Transfer Portal

Skinner is the 11th Cardinal to announce his intention to enter the portal.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville’s Jaleel Skinner catches the ball and scores the touchdown against Louisville’s Jaiden Spearman Friday night at L & N Stadium,
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Miami, but barely saw the field in his lone season as a Cardinal. While he played in all 12 games, he logged just 29 offensive snaps - recording only a four-yard catch vs. Austin Peay - plus 99 snaps on special teams.

The Greer, S.C native had a promising true freshman campaign in 2022 for Miami, catching nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in nine games. However, he saw minimal playing time in 2023, playing just 25 offensive snaps across two games and logging only a nine-yard catch against Bethune-Cookman.

Skinner is the ninth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining Madden Sanker, Mason Reiger, Donald Chaney Jr., Jadon Thompson, Benjamin Perry, Jahlil McClain, Jimmy Calloway and Maurice Turner.

He's the 11th overall to go portaling, as Devin Neal and Aaron Williams previously announced before the end of the season that they would transfer.

Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.

Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.

(Photo of Jaleel Skinner: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

