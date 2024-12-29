Report: Louisville TE Jaleel Skinner Withdraws from Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that two Louisville football players that have changed their minds and decided to stay put after all.
Tight end Jaleel Skinner, who originally opted to transfer back on Dec. 3, has withdrawn his name from the portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Skinner is now the second Cardinal to withdraw his name from the portal after entering in this cycle, following quarterback Brady Allen.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Miami, but barely saw the field in his first season as a Cardinal. While he played in all 12 games, he logged just 29 offensive snaps - recording only a four-yard catch vs. Austin Peay - plus 99 snaps on special teams.
The Greer, S.C native had a promising true freshman campaign in 2022 for Miami, catching nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in nine games. However, he saw minimal playing time in 2023, playing just 25 offensive snaps across two games and logging only a nine-yard catch against Bethune-Cookman.
With Skinner's withdrawal from the portal, Louisville is now down to 15 players that have opted to transfer in this cycle. Conversely, they have also secured 15 portal commitments for next season
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Jaleel Skinner: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
