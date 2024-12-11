Louisville TE Jamari Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, his representation announced Wednesday. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end was limited to just seven games off the bench this season after suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 19 vs. Miami. While he finished the season with just 13 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown, at the time of his injury, the yardage mark was fourth on the team while the reception total was fifth.
The Inglewood, Calif native was one of the top prospects to sign with the Cardinals in the 2023 cycle, but saw minimal run during his true freshman season due to injury. He ranked as high as the No. 190 prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports' in-house rankings, and came in as the 338th-ranked prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
Johnson is the 13th Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last weekend, and the 15th overall. So far, the Cardinals have landed just one portal commitment.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Jamari Johnson: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
