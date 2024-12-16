Report: Former TCU Safety Jamel Johnson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The secondary is a big area of need for the Louisville football program in the transfer portal, and as such, they're set to host an impact playmaker on the back end.
Former TCU starting safety Jamel Johnson is set to take a visit to the Cardinals on Wednesday, his representation told ESPN's Max Olson. Johnson also has visits to both Michigan and Ole Miss set up for this week.
Johnson was one of the Horned Frogs' top defensive assets this past season. Starting in all 12 games, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive finished third on the team in tackles with 71 and second on the team in solo tackles with 42, while also tallying two tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The Arlington, Tex. native was a four-start prospect in the Class of 2023, and ranked as high as the No. 30 safety in the nation and No. 63 prospect in the Lone Star State. During his true freshman campaign for TCU, he saw action in eight games, logging 19 tackles (11 solo) and one for loss.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window, and have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter. So far, Louisville has seen 16 players of their own enter the portal, while landing six transfer commitments.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Jamel Johnson: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
